U-23 AFCON: Nigeria beat Zambia, revive Olympics hope

Nigeria defeated Zambia 3 – 1 in their Group B match day two of the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday at the Al Salam Stadium, Cairo, Egypt.

Patson Daka put Zambia ahead in the 12th minute before Orji Okonkwo’s 16th minute equaliser.

A superb free-kick by Kelechi Nwakali gave Nigeria the lead in the 65th minute and Taiwo Awoniyi scored the third goal in additional time.

After the win on Tuesday, Nigeria now place second in Group B with three points.

The U-23 side lost their opening match to Ivory Coast 1 – 0 on Saturday.

South Africa now top Group B with four points after securing a draw against Zambia and defeating Ivory Coast 1-0.

Teboho Mokoena scored a brilliant curling free-kick on Tuesday to break the deadlock eleven minutes from time to raise his side’s tally to four points, one more than the Ivorian Elephants.

The Elephants place third with three points and zero goal difference.