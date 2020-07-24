U.S govt dismisses fraud case against Hushpuppi’s right-hand man, Woodberry

The fraud case against Olalekan Ponle, also known as Woodberry, a close associate of Ramon Abbas (Hushpuppi), has been dismissed.

The 29-year-old, who was facing charges bordering on wire fraud conspiracy at a United States District Court in Illinois, was arrested alongside Hushpuppi in the United Arab Emirates on June 10.

They were arrested for multiple fraud charges after a raid by operatives of the Dubai crime unit.

The duo were extradited to the U.S. on July 2.

However, US prosecutors stated that Mr Ponle tricked an unnamed Chicago company into sending wire transfers totalling $15.2 million.

Companies based in Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, New York and California were also listed as victims of Mr Ponle’s fraudulent activities.

The allegations against him were summed up to an eight-count charge of wire fraud, which violates section 1343 of the United States Codes.

However, Premium Times reported that the United States government on Monday filed a motion through its attorney, John R. Lausch, requesting that the case against Mr Ponle should be dismissed without prejudice.

“Counsel for the government has spoken with counsel for the defendant and defendant’s

counsel has no objection to this motion.

Respectfully submitted,” Mr Lausch said.

A court order issued by Judge Robert W. Gettleman on Tuesday said the government’s motion to dismiss the complaint without prejudice was granted.

“Without objection the complaint against defendant Ponle is dismissed without prejudice. Motion presentment hearing set for 7/23/2020 is stricken,” Mr Gettleman ruled.

When a case is dismissed with prejudice, it is over and done with, once and for all, and can’t be brought back to court but when it is dismissed without prejudice, like in the case of Mr Ponle, the dismissal is temporary as the prosecutor can refile the case within a certain period of time.

The probable causes of dismissal range from unavailability of sufficient evidence, an improper criminal complaint or charging document, to loss of evidence necessary to prove the defendant committed the crime.

However, the reason for the dismissal against Mr. Ponle is still unclear but there are indications that the prosecutor will re-file a case against him.

Meanwhile, he is yet to be released from detention at the time of this report.