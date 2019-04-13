Ugwuanyi moves to make students ICT-compliant

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has expressed his administration’s commitment to ensuring that all secondary school students in the state are acquainted with the use of computers for learning and other social and educational engagements.

Gov. Ugwuanyi who spoke during the grand finale of the computer competition for secondary school students in the state organized by the Post Primary Schools Management Board (PPSMB) at Queen’s Secondary School, Enugu, stated that the exercise was a demonstration of his administration’s firm commitment towards actualizing the noble vision.

Represented by the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Uche Eze, the governor reassured that “very soon all our students will become ICT-compliant and master the use of computer”, stressing that “this competition has indicated that Enugu State is now championing the use of computers for its students at the secondary school level”.

He maintained that computers currently play a major role in all areas of human endeavour, adding that students can become experts in their formative years to assist the state and the nation in the area of digitization.

Gov. Ugwuanyi pointed out that the present adoption of the use of computer for examinations by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) was one of the reasons the state government has placed premium on students’ ICT compliance in the state.

Earlier in his speech, the Chairman of PPSMB, Barr. Nestor Ezeme, commended Gov. Ugwuanyi for his unflinching commitment towards the students’ use of computers for learning, disclosing that the present administration procured computer sets for the two hundred and forty six secondary schools in the state.

Barr. Ezeme further disclosed that the competition was to ensure that the competing students meet up with the expectation of the state government and as well improve their skills.

He emphasized the need for the students to properly utilize the computer sets procured by the state government to improve their skills, describing the exercise as “very educating, encouraging and sustainable”.

In his remark, the Chairman, House Committee on Education, Rt. Hon. Erochukwu Mathew Ugwueze, described the exercise as a welcome development and another milestone in the education sector and enjoined the students to avail themselves of the unique opportunity to improve their ICT skills.

Responding, the first, second and third winners of the competition, Samuel Eze, James Chinweoke and Miss Favour Ikechukwu respectively, thanked the state government for the bold initiative and promised to utilize the knowledge they have acquired for the development of the state and the society.