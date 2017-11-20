West Brom sack Tony Pulis

West Bromwich Albion have sacked head coach Tony Pulis.

A statement by the club Chairman John Williams read: “These decisions are never taken lightly but always in the interests of the Club.

“We are in a results business and over the back end of last season and this season to date, ours have been very disappointing.

“We would like to place on record our appreciation of Tony’s contribution and hard work during a period of transition for the Club which included a change of ownership. We wish him well in his future endeavours.”

Assistant Head Coach Gary Megson has agreed to take charge of first-team affairs until further notice.

The sack comes on the back on a poor run of form which includes a 4-0 drubbing by Chelsea in last weekend’s Premier League clash; the club’s fourth consecutive loss.

West Brom’s last win in the league was a 1-0 victory over Bournemouth on the 12th of August.

Pulis is already being projected to take over the vacant position at Wales.