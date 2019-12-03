Wike names commissioner-nominees for Assembly approval

December 3, 2019 0

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike on Monday sent names of 13 commissioner- nominees to the Rivers State House of Assembly for approval.

The nominees are expected to appear before the Rivers State House Of Assembly for screening and confirmation as commissioners designate.

A Statement by the Clerk Of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Mr Standford Oba enjoined the nominees to submit 40 copies of their credentials, including tax clearance certificates to the office of the clerk, Room 031 Assembly Complex, Port Harcourt as well as come along with the original.

List of Commissioners Designate

  1. Mr. Soni Ejekwu
    2. Austin Ben-Chioma
    3. Sylvanus Nwankwo
    4. Osima Ginah
    5. Mrs. Inime Chineweno Aguma
    6. Mrs. Ifeoma Nwankpa
    7. Dr. Peter Mende
    8. Mr. Bariere Thomas
    9. Dr. Fred Kpakol
    10.Mr. Paulinus Nsirim
    11. Elder Tasie Chinedu
    12. Rodaford Long-John
    13. Prof. Kaniye Ebeku.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

Police IG approves new DIG postings

The Inspector General of Police (IG), Mohammed Adamu, thursday approved the posting of the recently promoted Deputy Inspectors General of Police (DIGs) ...