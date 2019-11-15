Zamfara pilgrims lose N6.5m in Saudi Arabia

The sum of N6.5m ($8,500) was lost by 30 Zamfara State pilgrims in Saudi Arabia during the last Hajj exercise.

This was revealed by the Emir of Gummi, Justice Lawal Gummi (retd.), who was the state chairman of the last hajj operation when he presented the committee’s report to Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State on Thursday.

Gummi said the sub- committee received complaints of loss of Basic Travelling Allowance (BTA) from 30 pilgrims in Saudi Arabia to the tune of $8.500 equivalent to N6.5m.

Gummi said, “The affected persons lost their money either through fraud or theft in Saudi Arabia. Most of the affected persons were first timers who were not conversant with the exercise.”

He maintained that the state hajj commission had assisted the affected victims with one-third of the money they lost after they sworn by the Holy Quran that they actually lost their money.

Gummi also explained that four pilgrims were defrauded by the Zamfara State Assistant Registration officers to the tune of $3,200.