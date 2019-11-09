Zebrudaya’s wife, Ovularia, dismisses death rumour

Lizzy Evoeme, popularly known as Madam Ovularia Uredia Nwogbo of the now-rested NTA sit-com, New Masquerade, said on Friday that she was never so sick that she needed prayer.

Evoeme, who played the role of the wife of Chief Chika Okpala, popularly known as Chief Zebrudaya Okoroigwe Nwogbo alias 4:30 in the play, was reacting to the news of her death which went viral on social media on Wednesday.

But speaking on Friday on the telephone from Port Harcourt, Rivers States, she said, “There was never a time I was so sick that it get to the paper or the media. I was never so sick that I needed prayer and I made it public.

“My sickness is just the sickness of elderly people – arthritis, hypertension – that’s it.”

Asked what she thought was responsible for the death rumour, the actress said, “I wish I knew. I wish someone can answer the question for me.’’

‘Those behind the rumour deserve punishment’

On his part, Okpala on Friday in Enugu State advocated punishment for vendors of fake news.

The comedian who spoke with one of our correspondents condemned the rumoured death of Evoeme.

Wondering how some Nigerians would be happy to announce the false demise of others on social media, Okpala said there should be accountability for whatever was put in the public space.

He said, “This is the kind of fake news practical to us and not only to the government but to every citizen of this country. I am surprised that such news spreads like rumour when nobody cared to investigate whether it was true or not.

“Nobody went to her home. Nobody went to where she lives in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. All they did was to concoct news that the woman is dead. For me it is unwelcome.’’

“That person should have at least call Zebrudaya who is still alive according to him. You know that they did same to me some time ago. There should be accountability on what is posted on social media to the public for accountability.” – Punch.