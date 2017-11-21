Zimbabwe parliament votes today to impeach Mugabe

Impeachment proceedings against Robert Mugabe will start on Tuesday after 230 members of the ruling Zanu-PF party voted in favor of the motion in Harere on Monday.

Simon Khaya Moyo, Minister of Information and Media said: “They just concluded that was attended by 230 Zanu-PF members of parliament out of 260 members has endorsed the impeachment.”

Mugabe was initially expected to resign on Sunday after the Zanu-PF central committee voted to sack and replace him with his former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

However, Mugabe refused calls to step down and vowed to stay on as president in a defiant TV address to the people of Zimbabwe on Sunday.

Mugabe’s sacking comes after the army seized the state broadcaster on November 15 and placed him under house arrest. – Press TV.