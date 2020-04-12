10 COVID-19 deaths as Nigeria’s confirmed cases rise to 318

No fewer than 10 deaths have been recorded in Nigeria from the novel coronavirus which has spread to 19 states in the country.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) which made this known on Saturday, also said 13 new confirmed cases were recorded in the country.

The new cases, the NCDC said, have brought the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 318.

The centre made the announcement on its Twitter handle at 09.30 pm.

It also announced that no fewer than 70 patients have been discharged in the country.

The NCDC said, “13 new cases of #COVID-19 have been reported – 11 in Lagos, one in Delta and one in Kano State.

“There are 19 states with confirmed cases in Nigeria.

“As of 9:30 pm on the 11th of April, there are 318 confirmed cases, 70 discharged and 10 deaths.

“Currently, Lagos has 174 cases, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja – 56, Osun – 20, Edo – 12, Oyo – 11, Ogun – seven, Bauchi – six, Kaduna – six, Akwa Ibom – five, Katsina – four, Delta – three, Enugu – two, Ekiti – two, Rivers – two, Kwara – two, Ondo – two, Benue – one, Niger – one, Anambra – one and Kano – one.”

Statistics on the NCDC website showed that of the 10 deaths, five were recorded in Lagos, two in Abuja and one each in Katsina, Delta, and Edo.

Earlier, the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, announced that a patient died of COVID-19 complications in a private hospital in Lagos.

Shortly after Abayomi’s announcement, a 37-year-old new mum also reportedly died of COVID-19 at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja.