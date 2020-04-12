Gbajabiamilia, Obi, Ugwuanyi, Diri, others felicitate with Christians at Easter

Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila has urged Christian faithful to see the Easter period as a time for sober reflection, during which to pray for Nigeria and the world at large, especially at this time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He admonished all Nigerians to be their brother’s keeper at this time of national challenge, saying with brotherliness, the country would continue to be one.

“I believe this is one period that requires us all as patriots to dwell much in prayers for our nation to come out of its current challenges.

“I call on all Nigerians, especially Christians, to as a matter of responsibility to pray fervently at this time for God to bring an end to the COVID-19 pandemic that is ravaging the world,” the Speaker stated.

Former Anambra State governor and vice presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2019 general election, Mr Peter Obi while felicitating Nigerians, urged them not to despair but to be steadfast in the face of adversity.

Obi said that the Easter period provided the sort of hope needed in this period of suffering and despair.

His words: “That we are marking this great season under this circumstance that we cannot even worship in our various churches because of a virus disease, throws a huge challenge that we must reflect on our existing relationship with God. We must therefore in the joy of Easter intensify our prayers for peace in the country.”

ENUGU: In his Easter message, Enugu State governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi said that Christians for God’s abiding grace for the country and the world to overcome the rampaging Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Governor Ugwuanyi said that Easter is the hallmark of Christianity, adding that the feast, which brought salvation to mankind, “offers Christian faithful and indeed all Nigerians an ample opportunity to come closer to God, promote peace, love, and unity as well as other virtues that would enhance the progress of the country.”

While wishing the good people of Enugu State and indeed all Nigerians a happy Easter celebration, Ugwuanyi reiterated his resolve to continue to serve with the fear of God, and to work tirelessly towards the progress of the state and the wellbeing of the people.

OSUN: Osun State Governor Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, in his message said that Easter exemplified the sacrifice that Jesus Christ made to save mankind. He called on the people of the state to also re-dedicate themselves to the service of God and mankind as they reflect on the ideals of Easter period, and them to be their brothers› keepers by reaching out to the less privileged around them.

LAGOS: The senator representing Lagos Central Senatorial District, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has said that the circumstances of the celebration this year’s Easter are peculiar, noting that like never before the world is bound together to deal with unprecedented adversity.

“In spite of the lockdown, we must continue to strive to be more like Jesus, lovingly accepting one another, and extending a helping hand to the most vulnerable amongst us. Give love, whatever you can, help the elderly, orphans, widows, and let the love of Christ be evident in your actions.”

KWARA: The Speaker, Kwara State House of Assembly, Salihu Yakubu Danladi, in his message said, “The Easter period is indeed a rare opportunity for us all to rededicate our commitment to loving ourselves regardless of social differences and making sacrifice for humanity.»

“We must live by the lessons of unconditional love of God, His incredible power, selflessness and commitment to whatever cause we believe in, especially at this trying time of global emergency, with a strong hope that it is only another test of the strength of our faiths and humanity,” Danladi said.

DELTA: In the wake of the perilous times confronting the world and Nigeria particularly, heightened by the COVID-19 pandemic, Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has called on Christian faithful to celebrate the resurrection of Christ, that the Easter period is an opportunity for Christians to seek the face of God in prayers to heal Nigeria and the world of the rampaging pandemic. He urged Nigerians to exhibit love and promote peace, justice, sacrifice and kindness to one another.

BAYELSA: From the Glory of all Lands, Bayelsa State Governor Diri enjoined Christians to remain steadfast and keep their hope in Jesus Christ alive in the face of the daunting COVID-19 challenges, stressing that the pandemic was only a temporary setback as «there is always light at the end of the dark tunnel.»

He urged Nigerians and Bayelsans in particular, not to be despaired by the pains brought about by COVID-19.

FCTA: Also felicitating Christian’s in the nation’s capital, Minister of the FCT, Muhammad Bello, called on them to use the Easter period to pray for the end of the COVID-19 pandemic which claimed lives in the country and around the globe. The Sun