100 Days in office: Makinde to commission six model schools

Governor Seyi Makinde will commission at least Six (6) Model Schools, executed under the Universal Basic Education Commission-FG/Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board intervention Projects across the three senatorial districts of Oyo State, as part of activities marking his 100 days in office.

Also, Government has promised speedy completion of all ongoing UBEC-FG/SUBEB projects in the state, before the year ends, assuring that pupils across the State would henceforth enjoy a better lease in their basic educational pursuits.

According to the Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr. Nureni Adeniran, this is part of efforts by the State Government to provide quality education to indigent pupils in the State.

He revealed that six Model schools across the State are ready for commissioning, stating that “this attests to the kind and genuine gestures the Governor has in rejigging the education sector of this State”.

“The Board has ensured that the contractors complete at least six (6) of the ongoing projects, which are ready for commissioning by His Excellency”, he said.

The Model school projects are located in Ibadan, Oyo and Oke-ogun region of the state, with modern facilities such as classrooms, sickbays, science laboratories, computer rooms, libraries and halls.

He further affirmed, that this is part of Oyo State Government’s efforts targeted at reviving the education system in the State and ensuring pupils return back to schools within a better environment.

Speaking on the fast pace achieved at completing the already abandoned school projects within 100 days of the Governor Seyi Makinde led administration, Dr. Adeniran stated that the Governor’s pro-activeness and commitment to the development of education in the State, worked the magic.

He affirmed that Governor Seyi Makinde’s administration would ensure that education is not only made free for pupils across the State, but that Government would make the schools worth attending for the pupils.

“Our pro-activeness brought about this finished works. We ensured these projects are completed by the contractors on site”, he said.

Some of the schools ready for commissioning include, Elekuro Jnr. High School, Elekuro (Ona-Ara Local Government), St. Mathias Primary school, Orogun, (Akinyele Local Government Area).

Others are Community Primary School, Idi-osan (Ibadan North West Local Government Area), Baptist Primary school, Isokun (Oyo-East Local Government Area), Muslim Community Junior High School, Igbeti (Olorunsogo Local Government Area) and Ofiki Grammar School Ofiki, (Atisbo Local Government Area).