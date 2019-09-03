34 aspirants contest Bayelsa, Kogi PDP guber primaries

A total of 34 governorship aspirants have been cleared by the Peoples Democratic Party to contest its governorship primary in Bayelsa and Kogi states today (Tuesday).

Kogi State produced 13 aspirants including Bayo Averehi, Aminu Suleiman, Wada Idris, Dino Melaye, Erico Ameh, Grace Adejoh, Abubakar Ibrahim, Kabiru Haruna, Musa Wada, Saliu Atawodi, Mohammed Adah, Victor Adoji, and Emmanuel Omebije.

On the other hand, 21 aspirants emerged from Bayelsa State. They are Oliver Tariela, Kaniebi Okoko, Great Maciver, Franklin Osaisai, Ndutime Alaibe, Benson Agadaga, Frederick Agbedi, Reuben Okoya, Diri Douye, Talford Ongolo, Kemlea Okara, Gboribiogha Jonah, Benson Konbowei, Godknows Igali, Johnson Kiyaramo, Paulker Emmanuel, Anthony George-Ikoli, Robinson Etolor, Nimibofa Ayawei, David Alagoa and Igiri Ziperedein.

The aspirants who responded to our correspondent’s inquiries on Monday said they were hopeful of credible primaries, adding that the party had promised to ensure proper arrangements for credible elections.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, said he was not aware if any aspirant was disqualified.

Ologbondiyan advised the aspirants to conform to the rules of engagement that would engender qualitative elections as planned by the national headquarters of the party.

He said the party had set credible machinery in motion to ensure free, fair, credible and transparent primaries.

He said, “We do not expect misgivings because the party has set in motion machineries that will guarantee and ensure free, fair, credible, transparent, clean and clear electoral process.”