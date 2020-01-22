18 high-profile looters to be repatriated soon – Magu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is set to repatriate 18 high-profile looters hiding in some countries outside Nigeria.

Acting EFCC chairman, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, disclosed this yesterday in Ilorin, Kwara State, during a chat with newsmen. Magu was in Ilorin to assess facilities at the Ilorin zonal office of the commission.

The EFCC chairman assured Nigerians that his agency would pursue the anti-graft war with renewed vigour this year.

He added that no ongoing corruption case across the country would be abandoned midway, and suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations in such cases were completed.

He also stated that the Ilorin zonal office of the EFCC was not established to witch hunt the immediate past Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki.

He said: “We will repatriate all looters hiding anywhere in the world. I think there are about 18 of them; I mean high-profile looters.

“We did not also establish the Ilorin zonal office to witch hunt anyone. Kwara is an integral part of Nigeria and deserves an EFCC office. We need the cooperation of the media in making Nigeria corruption-free. EFCC cannot do it alone.”

Answering another question, Magu said: “I feel good as acting EFCC chairman because we are performing and the media can attest to this.”

Magu further disclosed that he was going round the zonal offices to make sure that everything was under control, for effective performance of the commission.

He affirmed that the campaign against corruption has just started, noting that part of President Muhammadu Buhari’s agenda for his London visit was to seek the support of international bodies in the extradition of Nigerian looters hiding in foreign countries, disclosing that more looters would be repatriated for prosecution.

He disclosed the plan of the EFCC to organise a massive protest against corruption across the country on February 14, in collaboration with members of the National Youth Service Corps.

He sought the cooperation of the media to enable the agency succeed in its efforts at making Nigeria corruption-free.