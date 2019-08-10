2Baba to headline Nollywood Film Festival in Germany

Leading music star, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, will the main attraction of this year’s Nollywood Film Festival Germany, NFFG, and Nollywood Europe Golden Awards, NEGA, holding at Frankfurt, Germany.

This was disclosed by the events’ promoter, Cultural Ambassador Isaac Izoya.

“We are good to go,” said Izoya.

“The expectations of 2Baba are just beyond my imagination. In living up to those expectations, our team also chooses a well befitting location (Saray Türkuaz Event Center. By God`s grace, we are ready to host both Nollywood and 2Baba/2Face fans across Europe and make them feel superb because the show must go on!”

NFFG, founded by Izoya is a platform designed for Nollywood (Nigerian/African) film makers to showcase their movies to Europeans and Nollywood fans in the Diaspora, while the NEGA awards is the arm of the event designed to honour Nollywood stakeholders, stars, comedians, and musicians.

The event which has been in existence since 2014 in Frankfurt, Germany is in alliance with Hessen State Ministry of Arts and Culture, The Ministry of Multicultural Affairs, Nigeria Embassy, Berlin, Germany, the Consulate General of the Federal Republic of Nigeria – Frankfurt, Germany and of course, the Nigeria Community, Frankfurt.

According to the organisers, Lancelot Imasuen’s film, ‘Wede’, will premiere on August 30, 2019 at the Filmforum Höchst VHS Cinema.

‘Wede’ exposes the obnoxious and debilitating negative effect of female genital mutilation. In it, a young lady got determined by leading other women to a revolt that saw an age long tradition abolished.

The festival will end on August 31, 2019 with the Nollywood Europe Golden Awards and Gala-night/After-Party where 2Baba will thrill the audience while comedian Fiddy Ice has been listed to anchor the event.

Other artistes who will perform at the event include some Europe-based musicians like Don VS from Italy, Chuks Cbily (Germany), Lilian Dinma from Denmark, Mark Edo the Shaking Shaking Master from Spain, Berlin based Keishera and Ghana top star – Zeal of VVIP (the Afrobeat star that has already done a collabo with 2 Baba) among others.

Also in the line-up are DJ Stone and DJ Dee.

Also listed for a special award is Alhaji Bola Adenekan, a Heidelberg Germany based philanthropist who has singlehandedly equipped and transformed several hospitals in Nigeria as well as offered free health care for high risk treatment with European doctors without borders.

Other awardees that are expected to pick up their NEGA awards during the ceremony are Nollywood top director, Lancelot Oduwa Imasuen, Nollywood diva Rita Edochie, music icon Idibia Innocent Ujah (2Baba, ) in celebration of his 20 years on stage with his manager Mr Omorogbe Efe and Don VS, the present best Nigerian music star in Europe.