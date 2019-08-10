Liverpool maul Norwich 4-1 in Premier League opener

Mohamed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk and Divock Origi all scored as Liverpool hosted Norwich City in the curtain raiser for the English Premier League on Friday.

Grant Hanley gifted Liverpool the first goal on the 7th minute as the visitors confronted League runners-up and European champions at Anfield. Salah doubled the lead in the 19th minute after being set up by Firmino.

Salah’s corner was headed in by Virgil van Dijk for the third, before Origi glanced in Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross to make it 4-0 before half-time.

Although Norwich statistically had more possession of the ball 56-44 in the first half, they were unable to match the hosts more clinical finish inside the box.

However, the first half was not all roses for Liverpool as their keeper, Alisson was forced out in the 39th minute after a freak accident, alone in the box. He collapsed, writhing in pain and was replaced by Adrian.

In the second half, Norwich pulled a goal back on 64 minutes, with Teemu Pukki finishing past Adrian, who replaced the injured Alisson in goal to make his Liverpool debut.

Substitute Onel Hernandez became the first Cuban to play in the Premier League, and he forced Adrian into a late save as the 2018/19 runners-up saw out the win.

Mo Salah was man of the match. Final score was 4-1.