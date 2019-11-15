Abducted Appeal Court Judge regains freedom

The abducted Justice Chioma Nwosu-Iheme of the Benin Division of the Court of Appeal, has been released by her abductors after about two weeks in captivity.

Justice Nwosu was kidnapped on October 30, at about 11.30am, along Benin-Agbor expressway, by Christ Chosen Church of God International, while on her way to Owerri, Imo State, to see her husband.

Her police orderly, Inspector A. I. Momoh, was gruesomely killed by the gunmen, while the driver sustained serious injuries in the process.

The gunmen numbering four, had trailed her from Ramat Park end of the Benin-Agbor road in their Toyota Voltron car and intercepted her vehicle around Christ Chosen Church of God International.

Edo State Commissioner of Police, AIG Mohammed DanMallam, confirmed that the judge was rescued from kidnappers and has since been reunited with her family.