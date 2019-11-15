Lawmakers raise alarm over increasing suicide rate in Nigeria

The House of Representatives, on Thursday, raised the alarm over the increasing suicides rate in the country and called on the Federal government to adopt measures to curb the menace.

This followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji from Agwuata who lamented the increasing suicides rate in Nigeria.

The Lawmaker while presenting his Motion, urged “the Federal government to adopt a National Suicide Prevention Strategy and also establish Social Welfare Centres and mental health care and psychological assistance in all the local government areas in the country.”

He said Nigeria ranked high on the list of countries with high suicide rates.

According to him, “the suicide rate in Nigeria is estimated at 9.8per 100,000 people which is higher than the regional average and Nigeria is ranked 30 among 185 countries by the World Health Organization (WHO) with incidents of suicide.”

The Lawmaker said that Nigeria remained the only country with neither a suicide registration centre nor national suicide prevention measures.

According to him, “60 countries have vital registration data on suicide while only 38 countries have in place a national suicide prevention strategy and Nigeria is not among the countries.”

The Lawmaker also called on the National Orientation Agency(NOA) to embark on sensitization and advocacy programme on suicide prevention.