AFCON: Don’t write Nigeria off against Cameroon – Ikpea

By Akeem Busari

The National Chairman of Nigeria Football Supporters Club (NFSC), Rev. Samuel Ikpea, has urged soccer-loving Nigerians to keep faith with the Super Eagles as it battles arch rival Cameroon today, in the second round of the ongoing 2019 AFCON in Egypt.

Speaking with the press, Ikpea whose members of the NFSC are already in Egypt to support the national team to victory, noted that the recent loss to Madagascar seemed to have dampened the morale of soccer fans concerning the fortunes of the team in the championship.

“It is a fact that Nigerians both at home and diaspora are disappointed that the Super Eagles have not been impressive so far,” he explained.

“However, I have strong belief in the abilities of the players to redeem themselves with a victory against Cameroon on Saturday. I also want to urge every patriotic Nigerian and football fans to rally in support of the Super Eagles and also pray for the team, ” Ikpea added.

He went on to advise that the head coach Gernot Rohr, should ensure he featured youngsters like Osimhen, Onyekuru and Chukwueze, alongside other experienced players like Ighalo, Ekong, Ndidi and Musa.

Ikpea added that only a mix of youthfulness and experience would give the team victory.