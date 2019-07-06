COZA: Fatoyinbo gets advice from another sex-tape scandal pastor

A Lagos-based cleric, Apostle Chris Omatsola, has said that the decision of the founder of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, to step down over the rape allegation against him is the right thing to do.

He said he believed the allegations made by singer, Timi Dakolo’s wife, Busola, against Fatoyinbo were true, urging the cleric to seek God’s face for mercy and return to ministry.

Omatsola, who is the head of Zionwealth Church, Lekki, Lagos, was in the news last year over a viral sex tape involving him and his lover, Princess Tamaratokoni Okpewho.

Okpewho had accused him of leaking the video to force her into a marital relationship with him despite alleged physical abuse – an allegation he denied, saying the tape was leaked to blackmail him.

Omatsola said Delta State-based televangelist and founder of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin, waded into the matter and mediated between him and Okpewho.

He said prior to Fufeyin’s intervention, he had consulted Fatoyinbo at his Abuja church during the crisis, adding that the latter counselled him for over two hours.

He said, “I went to see him (Fatoyinbo) and we discussed for over two hours. What he suggested to me then is what he is doing right now. Stepping down is the right thing to do.

“Honestly, I believe Busola’s story. She cannot come out to lie against him. What for? Is it for money or fame?

“Busola and her husband, Timi Dakolo, are already famous and have money. I believe she did it for conscience sake and to help other people.

“I advise that he (Fatoyinbo) should get himself together and push up again; it is not the end of life and (his) ministry. He should not sink into depression. He should get things right with God.

“He has taken the right step by stepping down so that it does not appear like he took the allegation lightly or that he mocks Christianity.

“He should go through a psycho-therapy process and heal up and he should give all the necessary legal attention to the case.”

He said Busola should realise that the world had heard her story, adding that her objective had been achieved.

He added, “I do not support rape or violence in any form and I believe her story. I pray that God will heal her heart and wound.”

Omatsola said although Fatoyinbo was his senior in ministry, he (Omatsola) had called to reciprocate what he did for him at his own trying time.

He said, “Prophet Fufeyin has already come to my church to re-establish me after I went to the mountain to seek God’s face for mercy.

“I have also settled with the girl. He even gave her N1m. So, I have settled with God, settled with the girl and settled the legal action.

“I was on the mountain for over two months. That is the same message I am giving to Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo.” – Punch.