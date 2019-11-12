Aisha Buhari organises prayer session for Nigeria

Wife of the President, Aisha Buihari, on Monday organised a special prayer session for the nation.

The State House event had in attendance the Chief of Staff to the President, Mr Abba Kyari; Minister of Interior, Mr Rauf Aregbesola; Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu; a former Governor of Nasarawa State, Mr Tanko Almakura; senators and Islamic scholars.

As statement by Mrs Buhari’s media aide, Mr Aliyu Abdullahi, said prayers were offered for the development and growth of Nigeria.

Aisha noted that worship “is the highway through which our requests and innermost desires are achieved”, adding that “Islam has outlined responsibilities to our creator, our societies, our close and extended families and our neighbours and we must carry out these responsibilities to the best of our abilities.”

The statement added, “She said this will spread horizontally across the society and vertically across generations, insisting that this can address the multiple societal ills that are bedeviling the nation; such as rampant drug abuse, particularly amongst women and youth, corruption in high and small places, both in public and private sectors, and violent crimes.

“She also called for the Muslim Ummah to promote the spirit of tolerance, love, harmony, and peaceful coexistence among the people of different faith in the nation.”

The session was chaired by the Secretary-General of Nigeria Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs, Prof Ishaq Oloyede.

The statement said Oloyede touched on corruption in the country and how President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration tackled it to rebuild the nation.