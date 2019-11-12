Anambra govt to pay workers’ salaries, benefits Dec 15

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra has approved the payment of salaries and allowances to civil servants in the state before Christmas.

Obiano disclosed this during the dedication of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Parish, Agu-Awka, Awka on Sunday.

The governor, who was represented by Mr Harry Udu, Head of Service in Anambra, said this was to ensure workers in the state happily celebrate the Christmas and New Year.

Udu also said the government would embark on massive road repairs across the state now that the rains were over.

“The governor has the interest of the masses at heart, that is why he made it a priority that the state is safe security-wise and with the rains over, there will be increased activities on road repairs.

“And for the workers, the important news is that the governor has authorised the payment of all their entitlements by Dec. 15 and a scheduled had been prepared for that purpose.

“It contains when the November salary will be paid, when leave allowances will be paid and when the December salary will be paid all on or before Dec. 15. This is to ensure that we celebrate Christmas in a very stress-free manner as usual,” he said.