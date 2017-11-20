Akwa Ibom Commissioner escapes death as gunmen kill sister, 5 others

Suspected hired assassins sunday attacked the Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr. Udoh Ekpenyong, in his residence at Ikot Oku usung in Ukanafun local government area of the state killing the younger sister.

Meanwhile, in Imo State, it was a black weekend for the People of Umunakara, Imeriennwe Community in Ngor-Okpala Local Government Area of Imo State as no fewer than five persons were confirmed dead as a result of the consumption of a local gin which may have contained Methanol poisoning.

Sources said the gunmen numbering about four could have been on the trail of the Commissioner to his country home to assassinate him but since the Commissioner was not found at home they decided to vent their anger on the sister met during the invasion of the comound.

The hoodlums who flee the environment after killing the sister of the Commissioner said to be a school teacher reportedly went on shooting spree in the village killing three other persons including a barber while escaping.

Identities of those killed could not be ascertained as at the time of filing this report, but it was that gathered that the gunmen attacked the compound at about 6am using motor bikes.

A source said, “We learnt that after the gunmen left the commissioners House they proceeded to the residence of the former commissioner of education, Mr. Matthew Edevbie Aniekan Akpan, but they did not see anybody in the compound, so they left”.

The source disclosed that the police have started “stop and search”, in the local government area with a few to unmasking those behind the incident.

It was further gathered that three other persons including a police officer were killed on Friday in the same local government area by yet to be identified gunmen.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bala Elkana confirmed the attacks explaining that the State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Zubairu Muazu, with some top police officers in the state visited the area.

“Four armed gunmen on motorcycle stormed the house of the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and shot the sister dead.

“And when they were fleeing and shooting sporadically on their way out, stray bullets killed two other persons in different locations. But in the Commissioner’s compound the only person that was killed is the sister.

“The CP is there already and we have sent our special forces there to investigate the matter in order to get to the root of cause of the attack.

He said last Friday in Ukanafun “one of our men was killed and other person in the same vehicle, and stray bullet killed another person making it three person killed”.

“Just like they went to the Commissioner’s house and killed the sister and moved out, they got to the vehicle the police officer was inside and shot him and other person to death and a stray bullet also killed another person making it three”, he said.

According to the PPRO, the Police have banned the use of motorcycles in both Ukanafun and Etim Ekpo Local Government Areas as it appears motorcycles are being used by the hoodlums to perpetuate crimes in the areas.

The local gin commonly known as Kai-Kai which was sold by one Uwadiegu Eze, a native of Umunakara Community, which had been his trade over the years.

According to residents of the community, things started getting bad when residents who patronised the local Gin shop right from Tuesday, 14th of November all through to the weekend ofFriday 17th, began to experience stiffness of the body, partial blindness and subsequently death.

It was gathered that the Shop Owner, Mr. Eze who normally procures his white gin (kai-kai) brand from the neighboring Rivers State, absconded from justice after finding out that the consumers of his local gin from his shop were falling dead.

Others said that he (Eze) submitted himself to the Umeneke Police Station, but the Vigilante Head of Imerienwe Community, one Mr. Promise disclosed that a manhunt has been embarked to apprehend him.

The Imo state Ministry of Health had swung into action by sending a team led by Director of Public Health, Dr. A. C. Okeji to the community to ascertain the immediate cause of the deaths.

Residents of the Community headed by its Chairman, Mr. Livinus Igbo disclosed to that the victims especially the deceased started experiencing headaches, abdominal discomforts, blindness and eventual death.

It was also gathered that upon sighting the medical team ambulance of the State Ministry of Health, several male youths believed to be from Umunakara community and other adjoining villages who drank the local gin queued up in their numbers waiting and hoping to be attended to or taken to Owerri, the Imo State Capital for proper medical examination.

The Director who was surprised by the number of potential victims questioned why they were not affected. According to residents, it could have been as a result of the high quantity of methanol-laden with kai kai Gin, taken by the deceased. – Thisday.