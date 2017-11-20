Kwara LG poll: Protests trail election outcome as APC sweeps all 16 chairmanship seats

Scores of members of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in Kwara State Sunday staged a peaceful protest over the conduct of the weekend local government councils elections held in the state.

Meanwhile, the Kwara state Independent Electoral Commission( KWSIEC) Sunday declared chairmanship candidates of the All Progressives Congress ( APC) winners of the last Saturday council elections in all the 16 local government areas of the the state

The aggrieved party members alleged that the elections were marred with manipulations and electoral malpractices in all the 193 wards and 16 local government councils of the state.

However, the detachment of anti-riot mobile policemen who promptly arrested the members of PDP, described them as miscreants, warning that anyone who breaches the peace of the state would be dealt with according to the laws of the land.

The state Chairman of PDP, Chief Iyiola Oyedepo, who spoke in Ilorin, displayed scores of ballot papers seized from members of All Progressives Congress(APC) across the state in an attempt to rig the elections, saying some of the political leaders were defeated at their polling units.

Oyedepo, who called for the release of his members from police detention, said his party does not believe in the results to be announced by KWASIEC and the judiciary, adding that the party with its outstanding performance had made strong statement ahead of 2019 elections.

He said the opposition members are battle-ready to unseat the present government in 2019 elections, saying the outcome of the local governments elections which would further be improved on are testimonies to that fact.

Similarly in a statement by the Secretary to the Sate Government, Alhaji Isiaka Gold, yesterday condemned the protests and called on all citizens and residents of the state to remain calm and law-abiding and await the results of the elections

In a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Gold, the state government commended the peaceful conduct of Saturday’s local government elections in the state and urged all law abiding citizens to calmly await the release of the official results of the elections.

Also, the state police command in a statement by its spokesperson, Mr. Ajayi Okasanmi, urged parents and guardians to caution their wards against any unlawful protest.

While urging law abiding citizens to go about their normal activities without fear as security agencies are on standby to forestall any threat to public peace no matter the intentions or identity of those behind such actions.

‘Those seeking to use the election as an excuse to instigate public disorder should have a rethink as anyone apprehended for such actions will face the full weight of the law

‎’’The unlawful processions of some miscreants and political thugs in some parts of Ilorin Metropolis over the Local government elections i‎s unacceptable ‘It is noteworthy that the election was generally peaceful throughout the state, the results are yet to be officially announced, and opportunities are available for any aggrieved party to ventilate their grievance through judicial means.

‘The command is therefore using this medium to advice parents and guardians to call their children and wards to order, as the Command is fully prepared to deal with anybody arrested for causing breach of peace. ‘the statement concluded”

Meanwhile, the Kwara state Independent Electoral Commission( KWSIEC) yesterday declared chairmanship candidates of the All Progressives Congress ( APC) winners of the last Saturday council elections in all the 16 local government areas of the the state

The commission’ chairman, Dr Usman Ajidagba who announced the results last night said APC won 181 councilloship seats while the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) won 8.

He said that 4 councillorship seats were inconclusive in Ilorin West ,Moro and Edu local government areas..

He thanked the people of the state for their peaceful conducted and orderliness during the election.

Ajidagba also thanked security operatives and journalist for their cooperation which he noted contributed immensely the success of the poll.

The announcement of the council poll results was witnessed by representatives of top security operatives and political parties. – Thisday.