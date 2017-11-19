AnambraDecides2017: Obiano’s APGA in early lead

The candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Willie Obiano, is currently leading in the results of the governorship election in Anambra State being declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The results clearly showed APGA in an early lead in the local government areas so far released by the commission.

The results for the top contending political parties are as follows:

Parties: APC APGA PDP UPP

Awka South: 6167 18957 5354 150

Anyamelum: 5412 14593 2323 77

Anaocha: 5297 11237 6554 146

Njikoka: 5756 16944 3477 108

Dunukofia: 7016 8575 1530 106

Orumba South: 3808 8125 2412 465

Ekwusigo: 5412 8595 3856 320

Aguata: 5807 13167 4073 280

Onitsha North: 3808 10138 4143 435

Ogbaru: 3415 6615 4416 59

More to follow.