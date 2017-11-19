AnambraDecides2017: Obiano’s APGA in early lead

The candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Willie Obiano, is currently leading in the results of the governorship election in Anambra State being declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The results clearly showed APGA in an early lead in the local government areas so far released by the commission.

The results for the top contending political parties are as follows:

Parties:               APC        APGA       PDP        UPP

Awka South:      6167        18957        5354       150

Anyamelum:      5412        14593        2323       77

Anaocha:            5297        11237        6554       146

Njikoka:             5756        16944        3477       108

Dunukofia:         7016         8575         1530       106

Orumba South:   3808         8125         2412       465

Ekwusigo:           5412         8595         3856       320

Aguata:               5807         13167        4073       280

Onitsha North:    3808         10138        4143       435

Ogbaru:               3415          6615         4416        59

More to follow.

