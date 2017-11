The Incumbent Governor of Anambra and one of the contenders of the just concluded election has been declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) with a total vote of 234,071.

From results gathered Tony Nwoye of APC came second with 98,752 votes, Oseloka Obaze took third with 70,593 votes and Osita Chidoka of UPP fourth with 7,746 votes.

However, Chief Willie Obiano of APGA expressed gratitude and thanked electorates for their support.