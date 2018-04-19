APC holds national convention May 14

April 19, 2018 0

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday announced that its National Convention to elect officers for a new term in the party’s leadership would hold on May 14.

According to schedule of activities released by the Organising Secretary, Sen. Osita Izunaso, in Abuja, the party’s Ward Congresses will hold on May 2, while appeal that may arise from the conduct will be entertained on May 3.

The schedule showed that local government area congresses would hold on May 5, with appeal arising from the exercise fixed for May 7.

It indicated that May 9 is the date for congress at states’ level to elect executive committees of the party in all states in the country.

It fixed May 10 for hearing of appeal that may arise from the conduct of the state congresses.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

Ekweremadu briefs Osinbajo after Senate invasion

The Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, on Wednesday met behind closed doors with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo to brief him about the invasion of the Senate chambers by suspected thugs that happened earlier in the day ...