APC loses two more Reps seats in Akwa Ibom

The All Progressives Congress Party (APC) in Akwa Ibom State, on Wednesday, lost two more House of Representatives’ seats to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The tribunal upheld the elections of Aniekan Umanah, representing Abak/Etin Ekpo/ Ika Federal Constituency, and that of Patrick Ifon of the Eket/ Esit Eket/Ibeno and Onna constituency.

The APC and the petitioner for Abak/ Etim Ekpo/ and Ika, a two-time member of the House of Representatives, Emmanuel Okon, had challenged the election of Umanah on two grounds that the election and the return were invalid by reason of non-compliance.

He also said Umanah was not duly elected by the majority of lawful votes cast during the February 23 National Assembly election.

Delivering judgment in Uyo, the Justice Jennifer Ijohor-led tribunal dismissed the motion of the petitioner and held that the petitioner did not prove non-compliance with the Electoral Act.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, on Wednesday dismissed the petition by the Minister of the Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, challenging the victory of Dr Christopher Ekpenyong of the Peoples Democratic Party in the February 23 National Assembly election.

Akpabio, the All Progressives Congress candidate, had challenged the elections on the grounds that Ekpenyong, was not duly elected.

The Justice W.O. Akanbi-led tribunal held that the petitioner’s evidence was too weak.

There was, however, a dissenting judgement by one out of the three judges of the tribunal.