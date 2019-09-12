Gov. Ugwuanyi unveils new security vehicles, other strategies

Enugu State Governor, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, on Wednesday, unveiled to newsmen in Enugu, the new vehicles purchased by his administration to enhance security operations at the community level.

Gov. Ugwuanyi, who took the journalists round the premises of the Government House to show them the vehicles, used the opportunity to brief them on the efforts of his administration to decisively tackle the recent security challenges in the state.

The vehicles include 100 pieces of Innoson Hilux vans for use by the Nigerian Army, Nigeria Police Force and Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, among others, for security operations.

The remaining 260 vehicles, which were approved during the governor’s recent security meeting with all the members of the State Assembly, Local Government Council Chairmen, the Director of State Services (DSS) and the Security Chiefs of DSS in the council areas, will be distributed to the 260 electoral wards in the state.

The security vehicles will be deployed to provide services for community policing, Vigilante/Neighbourhood Watch and Forest Guard operations.

The governor disclosed that the state government intends to engage the State Assembly and partner Ndi Enugu, home and abroad, to set up a Security Trust Fund that will ensure efficient security operations in the state.

He further disclosed that the state government will also purchase motorcycles as well as bicycles, adding that it equally intends to partner churches and other organizations for intelligence gathering, among other strategies.