APC suspends Okorocha for anti-party activities

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State has suspended the Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, for gross anti-party activities with immediate effect.

The governor’s name has just been published as the candidate of the party for Imo West senatorial zone election.

The Imo State Chapter of the party which handed down the suspension order on the governor on Thursday after a report of a disciplinary committee, set up to investigate allegations of gross anti-party activities against Okorocha, said its action was in line with Article 21 (B) I-VI of the APC constitution (October, 2014 as amended).

The Chairman of the Imo State Caretaker Committee of the APC, Prince Marcellinus Nlemigbo, said the anti party activities of the governor, which formed the basis for its action, include sponsorship of a rival political party, Action Alliance (AA) in Imo State and its governorship candidate, Uche Nwosu, Open denunciation of APC and its Governorship Candidate in the State, Senator Hope Uzodimma; and openly canvassing of votes for Action Alliance (AA) and its governorship, National and State Assemblies’ candidates.

A letter by the Imo State Chapter of the APC, signed by the Chairman, conveying the suspension to the National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, regretted that Okorocha, who is supposedly the party’s Senatorial Candidate for Imo West Senatorial District, had vowed to undermine the APC and its electoral interest.

“To save the party from the machinations of Governor Anayo Rochas Okorocha, Our State Caretaker Committee highly recommends the expulsion of the governor from the APC so that he can fully move to his party, the Action Alliance (AA)”, it said.