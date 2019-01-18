CJN saga: Amaechi behind plot to destroy Onnoghen – Gov Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has alleged that the Minister of Transportation Chibuike Amaechi is behind the evil machinations to destroy the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen.

Addressing thousands of PDP supporters during the PDP campaign rally at Eleme on Thursday, Governor Wike said that the Minister of Transportation made the confession at a meeting with an APC chieftain in Abuja.

He said: “At that meeting in Abuja last Monday, Amaechi confessed that he is the person behind the illegal crisis facing the CJN. He bragged that he will destroy the CJN the way he brought former President Goodluck Jonathan down.

“He wants to destroy the nation’s judiciary. This particular evil will finally consume Amaechi “.

He said that Amaechi is notorious for the destruction of the Judiciary, having closed down Rivers State Judiciary for two years. He wondered why Amaechi hates the Judiciary, despite being a beneficiary of the vibrancy of the Judiciary.

The governor wondered why Amaechi would say that PDP is a party of thieves when he was Speaker for eight years under the PDP and eight years as Governor under the PDP.

The governor called for an independent investigation into the murder of the Kano State Resident Electoral Commissioner and his family through arson during the 2015 General elections.

He noted that Ibrahim Idris was the Commissioner of Police in Kano State when this ugly crime was committed.

He said: “The Former IGP Ibrahim Idris is a representative of Satan in Nigeria. He represented Satan but the prayers and fasting of Nigerians ensure he was retired despite plans to retain him.

“If Buhari has any integrity, he should investigate the killing of the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Kano alongside his family during the 2015 general elections. Buhari must ask what killed the REC and his family while Ibrahim Idris was a commissioner of police”.

He called on the people of Eleme Local Government Area to vote for Atiku Abubakar, so that he can revive Onne Port for the good of the economy of Rivers State.

“Buhari is not aware of anything. No wonder he is not aware that he hates Rivers people and is yet to execute any project in the state. How can you support a President who does not respect the rule of law. If he fails to respect the law in his first term, the second term would be a disaster .

“The only way that Eleme people will get Onne Port to start working again, is to vote for Atiku Abubakar. He is a man with the knowledge to create employment opportunities and develop the economy ” he said.

He declared that Buhari and the APC will lose in all the six states of the South-South, saying no deployment of security forces will help the failed APC Federal Government.

Governor Wike promised that during his second term, he will construct the Eleme internal roads in addition to other basic infrastructure.

The governor added that in line with his commitment to the expansion of leadership opportunities, youths and women will take 65 percent of the appointments.