Army holds workshop on assets declaration

In an effort to ensure that members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria strictly comply with assets declaration and code of conduct ethics, as required by the nation’s 1999 Constitution, the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), in conjunction with the Defence Headquarters, has embarked on a two-day workshop to educate and sensitise officers and men of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

While declaring the workshop open at the Defence Headquarters Abuja, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin stated that the need to strictly comply with the provisions of the code of conduct, as an opportunity to express transparent stewardship, could not be over-emphasised.

He maintained that the workshop was timely, especially for military commanders who draw funds from government’s coffer and are responsible for public funds at their disposal.

The CDS further harped on accountability in public offices, which he said was a veritable tool in the fight against corruption.

In his remarks, the chairman of CCB, Prof. Isah Muhammad said the workshop was form of enlightenment and an aspect of the preventive measures the Bureau undertakes to sensitise public officers on the Code of Conduct as contained in the 1999 Constitution.

According to him, when top public functionaries of government are well informed and abide by the codes, the need for the application of punitive measures would be minimised if not eliminated.

He commended the CDS for the workshop, expressing his optimism that the workshop would further boost the existing cordial relationship between the bureau and the army. – Triumph.