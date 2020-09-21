Senate President mourns Emir of Zazzau

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has expressed his condolences with the people of Zazzau Emirate, over the passing of their highly referred Emir, Alhaji Shehu Idris.

Lawan also commiserated with the entire people and government of Kaduna State on the death of one the highest ranking and respected traditional rulers in Nigeria.

“During his long reign, the departed Emir applied his wisdom and prestige to enhance peace and transformational development in Zazzau Emirate.

“He will continue to be remembered for his dignity, integrity and boundless love for his people and commitment to their well-being and progress,” Lawan said.

The Senate President prayed Allah to grant his people and family the fortitude to bear his loss, forgive his sins and accept him to Al Jannah Firdaus.