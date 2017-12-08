Atiku Care Foundation inaugurates 144 LG executives of Kaduna Zone 1

A total of 144 Local Government Executives of Kaduna Zone 1 branch of Atiku Care Foundation have been inaugurated with thousands of supporters of former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Wazirin Adamawa thronging the event held in Zaria.

According to a a statement signed by the Director Media and Publicity North West of the foundation and Spokesman to the National Chairman, Jacob Onjewu Dickson, the occasion, which is prided as the first of its kind in Northern Nigeria, witnessed the presence of the National Chairman of the foundation, Ambassador Aliyu Ibn Abbas, Deputy National Women Leader, Hajia Maryam Khalid, Northwest Director, Alhaji Lawal Zanna, Northwest Director of Women, Hajia Fati Muhammad, and many other zonal and states executives.

Also present were the Kaduna State Atiku Care Foundation Chairman, Comrade Ibrahim Dahiru Danfulani, Zone One Chairman, Alhaji Iyal D.Waziri and many state executives.

The National Chairman, Ambassador Abbas in his speech, appealed to the people have to be more patient from the untold hardship being experienced as a result of bad leadership.

Kaduna State Secretary, Alhaji Tasiu Musa briefed the crowd about the aims and objectives of the foundation.

In his welcoming address, Secretary Zone One, Malam Mustapha Abdulhamid, thanked everyone for attending the great event.

In her speech, the National Women Leader, Hajiya Maryam Khalid promised that women are not going to be left behind.

The crowd of supporters filled the hall and outside, making entrance or exit nearly impossible.

Those inaugurated are to oversee activities of the foundation in the eight local government areas that make up the zone.