Nissan to launch car-sharing service in Japan

Next month, Nissan will launch a car-sharing that lets users in Japan experience the company’s advanced technologies in vehicle electrification and intelligence.

The service, named e-share mobi, will be available from January. 15, 2018, and will initially feature the new, all-electric Nissan LEAF and the Nissan Note e-POWER.

The innovative service will let users across Japan experience Nissan’s autonomous driving technologies and the excitement of its electric drive systems.

Initially, it will be offered at about 30 stations in Tokyo, Kanagawa, Shizuoka, Osaka, Hyogo, Kyoto, Shiga, Nara, Wakayama and other areas in Japan. It will also be expanded to other regions throughout the nation.

With no monthly membership fee, e-share mobi aims to offer unconventional value through peace of mind, ease of use and comfort for customers: Peace of mind Advanced technologies including Nissan’s ProPILOT autonomous driving technology and ProPILOT Park on the Nissan LEAF, and Around View Monitor on both the LEAF and the Note e-POWER, will help support safe driving.

Each vehicle will also be equipped with a drive recorder in case of accidents.

Ease of use e-share mobi will charge no monthly membership fee and no additional distance-based fees.

This means customers can register without worrying about how often they’ll use the service, or any surprise charges to their total fare.

Registered members can also earn discounts at Nissan Rent a Car, and they can use their driver’s license as their membership card, eliminating the need to carry a separate card.

Comfort Daily cleaning will keep the vehicles clean and comfortable. Users can get help with navigation and recommended travel routes from a live operator via phone.

Each vehicle features an integrated ETC card to pay for highway tolls. (Usage will incur normal ETC fees.)

e-share mobi is a joint business between Nissan and Nissan Car Rental Solutions Co., Ltd.

The service uses Smart Oasis Carsharing, a mobility service platform provided by Nihon Unisys that has a proven track record as a system for car sharing services.