AUN commences engineering programs from 2019 fall semester

The American University of Nigeria (AUN) on Thursday announced the commencement of six undergraduate programs in Engineering, beginning from the 2019 fall semester.

A statement by AUN’s Vice President for University Relations, Dr. Abba Tahir, confirmed that the University rolled out the much-awaited engineering programs after receiving an approval by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

The approval letter, dated 22nd July 2019 and signed by NUC’s Deputy Executive Secretary, Dr. Gidado Bello Kumo, conveyed the Commission’s approval for AUN to commence programs leading to the award of Bachelor of Engineering (B.Eng.) degrees in Chemical Engineering; Computer Engineering; Systems Engineering; Telecommunications Engineering; Electrical/Electronic Engineering; and Electronics Engineering.

Admissions have already begun for the first batch of intakes entering in the August/September 2019 (fall semester) window.

The approval followed the acceptance by NUC’s management committee of the resource evaluation reports turned in by a panel of experts which visited the university in May 2019, and which attested to the institution’s preparedness to run first-rate programs in engineering.

The University’s President, Dr. Dawn Dekle, described the development as a milestone for AUN. “Our learning community is opening the doors to students who have dreams of becoming Engineers — they will add a significant voice to AUN and we cannot wait to welcome the pioneer class of Engineering students in Fall 2019″.

Vice President Tahir affirmed that the new engineering programs will maintain the same qualitative and uncompromising academic tradition for which the American University of Nigeria is famous.

The Vice President further confirmed that the University’s management and academic leaders were committed to applying to the new Engineering programs the same rigorous academic standards and sound social education which its students have received since 2005, and which have given them the competitive edge graduating from top Graduate Schools in Europe, Asia and the United States, or in building their start-up businesses.

AUN’s Provost, Professor Muhammad M. Kah, assured that the Engineering programs’ pioneer students will be getting the right education that prepares them for the knowledge economy. “AUN established the first software engineering degree program not only in Nigeria but also in Africa, and today we host the largest pool of interest for young people who are interested in Big Data Analytics, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Algorithms, Complexity, Networks and Distributed Computing, among others”.

The six new Engineering courses bring to 22 the total number of majors taught at the university which offers an American-style, technology-intensive liberal arts education from its secure Yola campus. All courses are fully accredited by the NUC.

Accredited programs include Bachelor of Laws (LLB); Communications & Multimedia Design (Journalism, Multimedia Design, Public Relations & Advertising, Radio/Television/Film); Computer Science; Software Engineering; Information Systems; Telecoms & Wireless; Economics; English Literature, and Language; International & Comparative Politics (International Relation, Peace and Conflict Resolution); Public Policy, and Public Administration.

Others are Natural & Environmental Sciences (Bioinformatics, Biomedical Sciences, Biostatistics, Conservation Biology, Environment & Health, and Public Health); Petroleum Chemistry (Generic, Oil & Gas Chemistry, Petrochemical & Polymer Science); Accounting; Agribusiness Management; Business Administration; Entrepreneurship; Finance; and Digital Marketing.