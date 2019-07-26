Senate swears in Imo North senator

The Senate has sworn-in Ben Uwajumogu as Senator representing Imo North Senatorial District.

The brief ceremony was conducted by President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan at the plenary on Friday.

Uwajumogu was finally presented with Certificate of Return by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abuja on Thursday, after weeks of legal tussle.

In an interview with journalists after his swearing-in, Uwajumogu alleged that he was unjustly denied membership of the Senate by INEC, three weeks after securing a favourable judgment in court.

He, however, thanked the people of his constituency for their support.

He also thanked President Muhammadu Buhari, Dr Ahmad Lawan and the All Progressives Party ((APC) for their support.

Uwajumogu is a two-term lawmaker and the longest-serving member from the South-East on the platform of APC.