Bandits attack Katsina, kill 33

About thirty-three persons have been reported killed in three Local Government Areas of Katsina State.

Eleven out of the thirty-three killed were armed bandits killed by villagers.

Information gathered from Sabuwa and Batsari local government areas of the state revealed that 18 were killed in a clash that ensued between members of vigilante group and armed bandits while another four were killed by the bandits respectively.

A source in Jibia local government area of the state also confirmed that 11 of the bandits were killed by villagers while attempting to escape from their hideout and forest where they carry out their heinous activities.

The source said they (bandits) were moving out from their hideouts and forest on their motorcycles when they were killed by the villagers.

The source added that villagers who knew them (bandits) killed them while trying to escape through the villages around 10am to 12noon on Tuesday.

According to another source in Batsari local government area of the state, said armed bandits launched an attack on Tuesday night killing four in the area.

The source continued when he said three females were taken into the forest while ten others were hospitalized in the incident that occurred in Yar-Gamji and Ruma villages of Batsari local government areas.