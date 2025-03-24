Bandits on Saturday ambushed and killed 10 operatives of the Zamfara State Community Protection Guards and vigilantes, bringing the death toll to 22 in just one month.

Twelve community guards and vigilantes were killed on March 6 during a clash with bandits in Bukkuyum Local Government Area.

The latest attack occurred as the local guards were returning from a successful joint operation led by the Nigerian Army in the Anka LGA.

Several others sustained gunshot injuries and are currently receiving treatment in the hospital.

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State confirmed the attack on his verified Facebook account, stating that six of the slain operatives were members of the state’s community protection guards, while four were vigilantes.

He also noted that three operatives-two community guards and one vigilante-remain unaccounted for.

Describing the attack as “barbaric and inhuman,” Governor Lawal, who is currently in Saudi Arabia for a lesser Hajj, prayed for an end to the violence and directed the immediate provision of relief materials for the families of the deceased.

He also instructed the state’s Ministry of Health to ensure proper treatment for the injured.

A resident of Anka, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed the attack, stating that the community had just buried the 10 slain operatives at the Anka main burial ground.

Three of the deceased were from Anka, while the rest were from neighbouring communities.

The resident explained that the attack occurred outside Anka town as the operatives were returning from a joint operation that had successfully dislodged one of the largest bandit camps in the area, resulting in the death of several bandits and their leaders.

“It was when they were returning from that operation that they fell into the ambush laid by another group of bandits,” he said.

Providing further details on the attack, another resident of Anka who identified himself simply as Muhammad stated that those ambushed were individuals who chose not to wait for their colleagues whose motorcycles had developed mechanical faults.

“Based on the information available to us, the victims were part of a joint operation involving approximately 500 personnel, including Askarawa and vigilantes, led by the army. While the Askarawa and vigilantes were on motorcycles, the army used operational vehicles, including Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs).

“On their way back from the operation, some of the motorcycles broke down, and most of the operatives remained behind under the army’s cover while repairs were carried out. Unfortunately, those who decided to proceed ahead fell into an ambush by another group of bandits.

“Ten of them lost their lives, their bodies were recovered and buried this morning (Sunday) while several others sustained gunshot wounds and are currently receiving treatment at the Anka General Hospital.

“This morning, we also learned that some operatives remain unaccounted for, prompting security forces to return to the area in search of them or their bodies,” he said.

Describing the security situation in their area as “terrible,” Muhammad lamented that attacks on their communities occurred almost every other day.

“Many of our surrounding communities have been abandoned due to repeated bandit attacks. Just four days ago, three people were abducted in Anka town, an incident that nearly triggered a communal clash after one of the attackers was identified as a Fulani from a neighbouring settlement.

“Some youths reacted by burning huts and destroying properties before security operatives intervened,” he added.

Another resident, who requested anonymity, described the entire Anka community as being in mourning following the tragic loss.

“These brave men died protecting us from the bandits. Their deaths have left us deeply saddened, but we must accept it as their destined end.

“Several bandits were also killed during the operation, and security forces have pursued those responsible for the ambush, reportedly neutralising many of them. However, we are yet to determine the exact number of bandits killed in both operations,” he said.

The resident also appealed to the state government to compensate the families of the “fallen heroes,” stating that such support would encourage other operatives to continue their efforts in combating insecurity.

He further revealed that local youths were planning to set a day to honour the slain security personnel.

“We will commemorate them every March 23rd in recognition of their ultimate sacrifice for our community. The occasion will also serve as an opportunity to support their families,” he added.

When contacted, the Emir of Anka, Alhaji Attahiru Ahmad, declined to comment as he was on his way to the burial.

Meanwhile, the spokesman of the Zamfara State Police Command, ASP Yazid Abubakar, confirmed the attack but stated that the army would provide further details.

“Yes, I have been briefed about the attack and the casualties. Our Area Commander and Divisional Officer in charge of Anka are currently attending the burial. However, the army will be responsible for providing additional details since it was their operation,” he said.