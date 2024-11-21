The Bauchi State Government on Wednesday announced its approval of the N70,000 new national minimum wage, pledging to start the payment this November 2024.

The Governor, Bala Mohammed said this during the State Executive Council meeting. “I have called the Head of Service and directed him and our own labour unions have just concluded discussions and I believe it is captured in the (2025) budget. We are going to pay the minimum wage from this month of November.”

Mohammed expressed surprise over a recent report by the National Bureau of Statistics, which listed Bauchi among the most expensive states.

Mohammed said that the report serves as a wake-up call for him, underscoring the urgent need to redouble his administration efforts in delivering meaningful and impactful projects to his people.

“I remain fully committed to addressing the backlog of gratuities owed to our retired civil servants. I sincerely appeal for their continued patience and understanding as we work diligently towards resolving this long standing issue,” he said.