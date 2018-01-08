Beware, many Judases around you, forget 2019 – Bro Joshua Iginla advises Buhari

The founder and senior pastor of Champions Royal Assembly, Abuja, Bro. Joshua Iginla has prophetically advised Nigerian president, Muhammadu Buhari, to steer clear of any temptation of seeking re-election in 2019.

He also told the president to beware of those he called “Judases” around him, saying they will abandon him after leading him to danger.

In his words, “In my vision, I saw His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari in a big boat, surrounded by men and they were sailing with him and when they got to the middle of the sea, there was a great tempest and the whole ship was shaking and I saw the people who were supposed to stand around him putting life vest, jumping out to swim away and they left him.”

The revered man of God whose prophesies have always come to pass also has more words for the president who came to power in 2015. “Mr. President, God said I should tell you, there are many ‘Judases’ around you, so many snakes who just want you to fail. They are already planning for you to sink.”

“Mr. President, if you will ask for the mind of God, please leave 2019 for another person. God has used you to do wonderful things in this nation, you have fulfilled your agenda by fighting corruption the way no one else has been able to do. But, the ‘Judases’ around you cannot make you to fulfill your other mandates. They will thwart it.”