Jonathan mourns Egele, visits family of late former Bayelsa Attornery-General

Former President Dr Goodluck Jonathan has commiserated with the people and Government of Bayelsa State as well as the family of late Mr Francis Egele (SAN), who died last Friday after a brief illness.

The former President who expressed shock at the sudden death of Mr Egele described the late Senior Advocate and former attorney general and commissioner for justice in Bayelsa State, as a personal friend and dependable ally.

The former President made this known Monday while paying a condolence visit to the family of the deceased in Elebele Community in Ogbia Local Government Area, Bayelsa State.

Jonathan emphasized that the late Egele was a worthy Ijaw son and compatriot whose sense of patriotism and loyalty to our dear nation was never in doubt.

press release issued by Ikechukwu Eze, the former President’s media aide, quoted Jonathan to have further described Egele as a successful constitutional lawyer and rights crusader who would be remembered for his simplicity, cultured disposition, and care for the less privileged.

He said further: “I am deeply saddened by the passage of Mr Francis Egele (SAN), to eternal glory.

“Mr. Egele was a highly esteemed lawyer who diligently served his country, giving his best shot to the efforts towards reforming the criminal justice system. He will be remembered for his philanthropy,

dedication to duty and useful contributions to the growth of the legal profession in Nigeria.

“He will indeed be missed by his family, the good people of Bayelsa state, and the entire country.”