Boko Haram: Army appoints new GOC, theatre commanders

The Nigerian Army has announced the appointment of a new acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) for 7 Division Maiduguri, Borno State following pressures to end the Boko Haram insurgency.

He is Brigadier-General AK Ibrahim. He is also the new theatre commander for Sector 1 Operation Lafiya Dole.

He takes over from Major-General Bulama Biu, who has been appointed acting commander, Sector 3 Operation Lafiya Dole and Sector 3 Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF).

The redeployment, which takes effect from August 14, according to a letter announcing the postings from the office of the military secretary, army, also announced the appointment of Major-Generals CG Musa and BA Akinroluyo, who have been redeployed to the Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), Minna, while Major-General O Adeniyi retains hios position as theatre commander.

Others included Colonels IA Ajose, who was redeployed from 5 Brigade to TRADOC, and OA Awolo, who now commands 707 Special Forces Brigade.

The appointment, it was gathered, was aimed at re-strategizing the counter insurgency operations to bring the war to an end in the very shortest possible time.