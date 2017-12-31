Boko Haram attacks military base in Yobe

A group of fleeing Boko Haram insurgents have attacked a military base in Kanama, headquarters of Yunusari Local Government in Yobe State.

The Chairman of the Local Government, Ali Yerima, who confirmed the attack to our correspondent said the insurgents came in large numbers in seven Hilux trucks and made their way through the middle of the town and headed straight to the military base in the town at about 6.30pm where they launched their attack.

He said though he could not confirm any casualty in the attack, he was however confident that the insurgents did not attack any civilian in the town.

“The information I got is that the insurgents were loaded in seven Hilux trucks. They passed through the town to attack the military base. My sources informed me that no civilian was attacked, only the military base was attacked but I also gathered that the soldiers fought very well to repel their adversaries,” he said.

The chairman also informed that the movement of the insurgents through the town caused panic and fear among residents who ran in different directions for safety.

An impeccable security source informed that the insurgents were fleeing from the heat in Borno State.

“There has been a serious heat on the insurgents from Borno axis. You notice there was a fighter jet hovering over Borno and Yobe,” the source said.

The spokesman for 3 Division Nigeria Army Col. Kayode Ogunsaya did not respond to calls and text message sent to him by our correspondent.

Yobe State Police Commissioner Abdulmaliki Sunmonu said he cannot give details of the attack because “the area is fully under military operations and control but I think they are in control of the situation.”