Board appointments: FG, APC, grossly incompetent – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday described as an unpardonable national embarrassment, the appointment of deceased persons as members of various federal boards by President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, said in a statement in Abuja on Saturday, that the development had further confirmed PDP’s position that the APC “administration is completely confused, disorganised and grossly incompetent. “

He added that Nigerians can now see the level of recklessness and shoddiness inherent in the management of the nation under the APC.

Ologbodiyan noted that the situation has further exposed why the nation’s economy which he said has been in shambles under the APC and wondered how a government which cannot tidy up a routine issue of board appointment for over two years can successfully take on complex issues of governance.

He said, “Nigerians can now see why the nation’s economy has been in shambles in the last two years. When we say that this government is completely inept, some Nigerians did not know to which level, but now they do.

“This inability to tidy up a simple issue of list of 209 appointees has completely exposed the extent the APC government is bereft of simple organisational skills to manage a country like Nigeria, which is in dire need of development.

“How on earth can a government that cannot compile a common list handle intricate issues of national planning and budgeting; issues of health, education, aviation, agriculture, infrastructure and management of the huge civil service?

“How can they possibly initiate and successfully implement national and international instruments for national development in today’s competitive world?”