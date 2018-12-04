Boko Haram: Defence minister directs Buratai to remain in North-East

The Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali, has directed the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, to remain in the North East until the security situation improves.

The spokesman of the minister, Colonel Tukur Gusau, said Dan-Ali gave the directive after meeting with the Service Chiefs at the Headquarters of Ministry of Defence yesterday.

Gusau said the minister also directed the General Officer Commanding the 8 Division, Nigerian Army to relocate his Tactical Headquarters from Sokoto to Gusau, Zamfara State to oversee the conduct of Operation Sharan Daji.

He added the Chief of Defence Staff and Chief of Army Staff were also mandated to effect changes in the operational commands of Operations Delta Safe in the Niger Delta, Lafiya Dole in the North East, Sharan Daji in Zamfara and Katsina states and Awatse in the South West.

He said this is to enable them meet up with the current threats and security challenges in their areas of responsibility.

Similarly, the federal government has directed the emergency procurement of critical equipment for the Armed Forces of Nigeria in line with the Federal Government policy of procuring equipment from Original Equipment Manufacturers through government to government basis.

The president also approved the promotion of qualified senior military officers to their next ranks as well as the enhancement of the welfare of troops particularly those serving in operational areas within the country.