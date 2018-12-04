2019 elections: I seek only prayers, divine direction for Mbaka – Peter Obi

The Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Peter Obi, has asked people to stop attacking Rev Ejike Mbaka over his prophecies.

Obi’s reaction came following a pronouncement by Mbaka on Sunday that both Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and President Muhammadu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) might not win the 2019 presidential election.

In a statement by Obi’s media aide, Val Obienyem, the former governor of Anambra State said he did not feel bad about the priest’s pronouncement.

Obi maintained that in every situation, there would be something positive to learn from it, adding that Mbaka had always spoken from the “higher perspective of wisdom.”

The PDP vice presidential candidate implored the laity to always remember their priests in prayers, adding that it was wrong for priests to be attacked based on what they said on the pulpits.

He said, “Please let us leave Fr. Mbaka alone; our duty to him is prayers for God to lead him aright.

“While one may disagree with him, we should always acknowledge that he speaks and acts from the higher perspective of wisdom.”

Obi who noted that he had a reverend sister and a reverend father as elder and younger siblings respectively, added, “I have full respect for men of God and will always remember them in my prayers. When they go wrong as humans, subject to human frailties, ours is not to castigate them, but to pray to God to lead them aright.”

Describing donations to churches as an “appreciation of God’s love and benevolence to us, Obi said “ they attract more rewards when done secretly.”