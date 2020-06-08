BREAKING: Buhari bows to pressure, writes Senate to confirm Justice Dongbam-Mensem

President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the Senate to confirm Justice Monica Dongbam-Mensem as President Court of Appeal.

In a statement today, presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu said Buhari has sent the request in-line with his constitutional responsibility.

Justice Monica Dongbam-Mensem has been acting for more than three months as the president of the court after the retirement of Zainab Adamu Bulkachuwa.

Dongbam-Mensem is from Plateau state.

There were some speculations that Buhari did not want to confirm her, because she is a Christian.

But on Sunday, Shehu debunked the speculation and said the President was awaiting security clearance, before nominating the judge.

Less than 24 hours after, the president sent her name for confirmation.

Justice Dongbam-Mensem was initially nominated by the National Judicial Council to the President.