Court frees 10 soldiers, one policeman in Wadume kidnap case

The Federal High Court, Abuja on Monday removed the names of 10 soldiers and one police officer who were formerly charged in the Wadume kidnap case.

Earlier, the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami took over the case of the prosecution.

At the resumed hearing on Monday, June 8, the Office of the AGF disclosed the names of 10 soldiers and one police officer named as accomplices in the kidnapping charges involving the suspected Taraba State kidnapping kingpin, Bala Hamisu, also known as Wadume, and others have been dropped from the list.

This means the number of defendants in the case reduced from 20 to 7 and the number of counts on the charges has also dropped from 16 to 13.

According to the amendment charges announced at the Federal High Court in Abuja by the prosecuting counsel, Mr Shuaibu Labaran, on Monday, the soldiers, whose names were removed in the amended charges are, Captain Tijjani Balarabe, Staff Sgt. David Isaiah; Sgt. Ibrahim Mohammed; Corporal Bartholomew Obanye; Private Mohammed Nura; Lance Corporal Okorozie Gideon; Corporal Markus Michael; L/Corporal Nvenaweimoeimi Akpagra; and Staff Sgt. Abdullahi Adamu, and Private Ebele Emmanuel.

The policeman’s name is ASP Aondona Iorbee while the charges against one Ahmad Suleiman (aka Dan Ball) was also struck off the charge.

The defence lawyers for the remaining defendants did not oppose the amendment.

After the amendment charge was approved by the trial judge, Justice Binta Nyako, the case was then adjourned till June 22.

Justice Nyako also ordered the defendants to remain in the custody of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad in Abuja.