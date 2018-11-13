BREAKING: Anambra Assembly removes House Speaker

The Anambra State House of Assembly Speaker, Rita Maduagwu has been removed by the lawmakers.

Twenty-two of the 30 members in the House impeached and removed the Speaker on Tuesday on allegations bordering on financial impropriety, gross misconduct and sundry allegations.

Hon. Ikem Uzozie, representing Aguata II constituency was said to have moved the motion for the impeachment of the speaker while Hon. Onyebuchi Offor seconded the motion.

The lawmakers also suspended three members of the House.

Three members of the House were suspended; while the Assembly had appointed Hon. Ikem Uzozie as the new Speaker.