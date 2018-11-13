Gov. el-Rufai lifts curfew in Kaduna

Residents of Kaduna metropolis and environs, are free to go about their businesses at anytime of the day, as the curfew has now been lifted with immediate effect.

Samuel Aruwan, the Senior Special Assistant (Media and Publicity) to Governor Nasir el-Rufai, made this known in a statement on Tuesday, that “The night-time curfew which had subsisted in the city since 31st October 2018 has now been removed.”

The statement read: “The Kaduna State Government has lifted the curfew. The night-time curfew which had subsisted in the city since 31st October 2018 has now been removed.”

However, a security review determined that the curfew hours be retained in Kujama, Kasuwan Magani and Kachia towns in the state.

“Nighttime curfew in Kachia is from 10pm to 6am. For Kasuwan Magani and Kujama the curfew remains from 5pm to 6am”.

“The Kaduna State Security Council commends residents for upholding the peace, and urges residents to continue to cooperate with the security agencies”, it concluded.